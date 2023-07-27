Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

