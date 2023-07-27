Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 913,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,285. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

