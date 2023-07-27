Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.88. 2,740,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,736. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.