ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $120.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

