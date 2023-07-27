Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.61.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,643,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,174,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

