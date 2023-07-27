Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,084 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $44,896,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

About Apartment Income REIT

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

