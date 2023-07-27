AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Sells £105,476.42 in Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £105,476.42 ($135,243.52).

AO World Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:AO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.80 ($1.24). 442,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.68. AO World plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37.22 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of £560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,680.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16.

Get AO World alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.67) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.