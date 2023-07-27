Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of ANGPY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANGPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Investec raised Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC cut Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.