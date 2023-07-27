Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $58,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

