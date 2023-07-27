Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,059,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

