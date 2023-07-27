Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,068 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $42,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

