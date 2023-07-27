Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Ubiquiti worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $8,855,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,528. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.49 and a 52-week high of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.22.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.76 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 139.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

