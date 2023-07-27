Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $52.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,006 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Lamar Advertising worth $52,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $79,703,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 314,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

