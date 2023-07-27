Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.70 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.99. 6,016,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,892. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,521.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

