Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Diamondback Energy worth $66,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

FANG stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

