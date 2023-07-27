Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 52,308 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,308 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Vontier worth $54,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 1,210,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 417,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

