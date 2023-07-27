Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $506.45. 2,104,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.08.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

