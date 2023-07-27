Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 27th (ALKS, AMD, AMLX, BKI, BOKF, CCS, CMG, ETD, GPS, IMAX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 27th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $2,400.00 price target on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $326.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co..

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $660.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bradesco Corretora. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $475.00 target price on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

