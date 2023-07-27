Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $86.00

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,477 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

