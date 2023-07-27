Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $2,716.00

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,492.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,475.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,497.64.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

