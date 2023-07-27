Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) PT at C$23.71

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.52.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.1901489 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.