Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %
AMPE stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
