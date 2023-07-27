Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

AMPE stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

