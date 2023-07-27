Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

AMGN traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.74. 244,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

