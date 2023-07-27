American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHOTF remained flat at $1.79 on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

