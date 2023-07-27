American Assets Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 176.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,485,327.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,718 over the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

