Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Amedisys's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 309,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,172. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $239,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Amedisys

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

