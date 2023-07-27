Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.74. 46,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,289. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,603,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $28,047,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

