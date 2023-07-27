Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.84.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS stock opened at C$20.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market cap of C$996.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$24.00.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.5606497 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

