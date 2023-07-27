AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $10.21 on Thursday, hitting $271.97. 1,267,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,251. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.91.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

