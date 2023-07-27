AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CI stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.76. 513,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.01. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.