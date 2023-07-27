AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $934,000 Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 15,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

