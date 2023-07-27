AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

