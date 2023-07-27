AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after buying an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 175,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,901,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.74. 55,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

