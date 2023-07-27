AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 202.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 138,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 92,794 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,626,000 after buying an additional 264,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,541. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

