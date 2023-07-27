AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 906 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.79. 600,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

