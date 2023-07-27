Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,394,516. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.