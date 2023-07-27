Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.
Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %
Alphabet stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Autonomous Driving Stocks to Buy Before Elon Musk Goes All In
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Wyndham Hotels Is The Industry Value Play, An Earnings Story
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How Far Will Digi International Run Up After Q3 Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.