Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.87. 35,910,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,802,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $133.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

