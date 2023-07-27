Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of ALNY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 95,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

