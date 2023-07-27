AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,373. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 124,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

