AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:AWF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,373. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
