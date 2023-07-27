Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69), RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $125.76. 1,324,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.18%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

