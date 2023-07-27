Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) to Issue $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
ALX traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $955.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.84. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $260.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has six properties in New York City.
