Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-7.50 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after buying an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,761,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

