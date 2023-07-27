Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The stock had a trading volume of 275,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,878 shares of company stock worth $425,666 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

