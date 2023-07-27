Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,878 shares of company stock worth $425,666 and sold 19,778 shares worth $1,772,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

