Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.20 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.