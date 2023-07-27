Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.20 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

