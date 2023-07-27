Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $67.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,689. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

