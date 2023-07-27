AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

