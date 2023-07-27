AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $10.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGNC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

