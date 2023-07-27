Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. 134,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 35,587.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

