Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. 134,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 35,587.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

